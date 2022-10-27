PHC orders provision pension to widow

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Musrt Hilali and Justice Abdul Shakoor has ordered provision of pension to widow of late Information Technology (IT) teacher, on Thursday.

The counsel Asif Yousafzai Advocate argued that petitioner’s husband was recruited as IT teacher in Education Department, however his services were regularized under 2009 Act on court’s orders.

The counsel further argued that education’s officials claimed that family did not able for pension of the deceased because service shall be counted from regularization in 2016. He added that in this regard Supreme Court has granted decision that after regularization the employee service should be considered from first date of appointment.

The informed that deceased was appointed as IT teacher in 2005 and should not be deprive from benefit of pension while PHC accepted writ petition and ordered to provide family pension to the petitioner.