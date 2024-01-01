PHC orders recovery of enforced disappeared brothers

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ijaz Anwar has given last deadline to police for recovery of four enforced disappeared brothers of the Alkuzai family from Hayatabad, Peshawar within one week, on Monday.

PHC observed that if the missing individuals are not recovered, the court will summon the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while adjourned further hearing till 19th August. Justice Ijaz Anwar remarked that the court is not satisfied with the performance of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to investigate the disappearance of four brothers.

The CCTV footage shows police vehicles, but the police claim they do not know who picked up the individuals, PHC observes. The petition was filed by Gullalai Alkuzai, who stated that six months ago, armed men took away Usman Khan Alkuzai, Muhammad Nasir, Abdul Waris, and Zahir Shah Alkuzai from their home in Hayatabad. The court had ordered the police to recover the missing individuals, but the police failed to do so. Justice Ijaz Anwar said that the police claim they do not know who picked up the individuals, but the CCTV footage shows police vehicles. We are not satisfied with the JIT report. We give you one week to recover the individuals and present them before the court. If police fail to do so, PHC will summon the Chief Minister.

