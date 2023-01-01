PHC orders release of Ali Muhammad Khan

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice SM Attique Shah declared arrest of former Federal State’s Minister for Parliamentary Affair Ali Muhammad Khan under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) null and void while ordered his release, on Wednesday.

During hearing Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Javeed and counsel for petitioner Ali Zaman Advocate appeared before the court. The counsel for petitioner argued that Ali Muhammad Khan was arrested by Islamabad while following his release he was hand over to Pakhtunkhwa police, who has kept behind bar under section 3 MPO.

However, Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Javeed argued that Ali Muhammad Khan has arrested under 3MPO while added that administration has jurisdiction to put behind bar anyone who may distribute law and order situation.

In the meantime, Justice Anwar remarked that how can such serious allegation vanishing after one press conference because who hold press conference leave to free while whom didn’t held press talk then facing re-arrest.

PHC divisional bench comprised of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice SM Attique Shah ordered release of former Federal State’s Minister for Parliamentary Affairs along with other activists while directed to submit surety as well as oath with competent officer in the concerned district for avoiding participation in activities which may cause disturbance in law and order situation.

Meanwhile, another PHC’s divisional comprised of Justice Muhammad Naeem Anwar and Justice Shahid Khan has suspended arrest warrant of PTI’s workers issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bajaur under 3MPO. The counsel Muhammad Adil Khan Advocate argued that DC Bajaur has issued arrest’s warrant of PTI’s worker including Muhammad Mehran and others after protests held against arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in corruption charges by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The counsel added that DC Bajaur has issued arrest’s warrant under 3MPO of persons who were neither present in the premises nor involved in the protests held in Bajaur district. He further argued that district administration is harassing PTI’s workers and may admin put them behind bars under MPO regulations.

The counsel requested for provision of record regarding cases registered against petitioners and argued to declare arrest’s warrant under MPO issued by DC Bajaur null and void. PHC has declared arrest’s warrant of Muhammad Mehran and others after conclusion of arguments null and void.