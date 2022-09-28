PHC orders rustication of students involved in fooling

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid annoyed condition of University of Peshawar (UOP)’s Bara Gali campus and added that unfortunately proper plantation didn’t take place in the premises, on Wednesday.

Chief Justice further observed that court is stressing for development of education sector but regrettably situation at UOP’s Bara Gali is not good.

The counsel for petitioner Justice (retired) Abdul Samad, Additional Advocate General Qaiser Ali Shah, Senior Prosecutor NAB Muhammad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Charsadda Qurat-ul-Ain Wazir, Director Botanical Garden Dr. Asad and Vice Chancellor UOP Muhammad Idress along with his lawyer Wasim-u-Din Khattak and Legal Advisor Riaz Ali Khan appeared before divisional comprising of Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Abdul Shakoor in Contempt of Court (COC) filed by UOP Syndicate.

During hearing PHC was informed that district administration has released Botanical Garden to UOP without boundary wall while Chief Justice observed that administration and government should construct boundary wall because it was demolished on their orders.

Although, ADC Nowshera assured that she would personally visit the spot and will be submit report in this regard while Chief Justice directed VC UOP to improve condition of Bara Gali campus and added that there is insufficiency of trees in the premises. The divisional comprising of Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Abdul Shakoor ordered secretaries Communication& Works along with finance to provide funds for construction of Botanical Garden’s boundary wall while directed concerned authorities to arrange joint visit to the spot.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice ordered VCs UOP and Islamia College University to rusticate students humiliating juniors in the name fooling in another case. During hearing Chief Justice remarked that incident happened at Edwards College in which students are beating each other in the name fooling. He added that it was misfortune and observed, court shall not tolerate such incidents. It is worthy to note that Chief Justice PHC has ordered police through Registrar Office after viral of Edwards College video and observed that students should not humiliate each other at stage.

