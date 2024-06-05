PHC orders Secretary Defense, KP CS to appear

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ijaz Anwar ordered Secretary Defense, Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Additional Chief Secretary Tribal and Home Affairs to appear before the court on 14th June in regards to the enforced disappearance of four brothers of the Alkozai family from Hayatabad, on Tuesday.

PHC Justice Ijaz Anwar expressed dismay and annoyed lack of progress in the investigation despite previous orders to recover the missing brothers while Deputy Attorney General Ubaid Ullah Anwar appeared on behalf of federal government.

The Muhammad Nader Shah advocate presented details of the case, stating that Muhammad Nasser, Usman Khan, Abdul Waris, and Muhammad Zahir were taken into custody by police on 28th February 2024, and have been untraceable for over three months.

The lawyer argued that the disappearance of the businessmen is a result of the negligence and complicity of the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and Senior Superintendent of Police Peshawar, who have failed to comply with the court’s orders to produce the missing brothers.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had submitted before PHC that the enforced disappeared four brothers will be recovered within 14 days during his appearance on previous hearing but a mouth say to no veil, the lawyer argued.

The court has adjourned the hearing till 14th June, directing the secretaries of defense, home affairs, and chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to appear before the court and provide a detailed explanation for the enforced disappearance of four brothers of the Alkozai family.

PHC orders submission of cases record registered against Asad Qaiser: PHC’s divisional comprising of Justice SM Atique Shah and Justice Waqar Ahmed ordered National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Anti-Corruption Department, and other authorities to provide details of cases registered against member national assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser. The court has also restrained the authorities from harassing the petitioner, on Tuesday.

The counsel Arshad Ahmed advocate informed the court that the petitioner is a member National Assembly and former Speaker of the Provincial Assembly, and that multiple cases have been registered against him after 9th May incidents. He alleged that PTI workers are being targeted and harassed, and that the petitioner is facing difficulties due to the non-provision of details of the cases registered against him. The court has directed NAB, FIA, Anti-Corruption Department, and other authorities to provide details of the cases registered against the petitioner and has restrained them from harassing him.

Similarly, PHC issued notices to the authorities including FIA and concerned District Police Officers to respond to pleas of members Provincial Assembly including Rangeez Khan, Fazal Elahi, Aqib Ullah, Asif Khan, and Senator Dost Muhammad Khan for enlisting them in the stop list.