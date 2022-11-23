PHC orders SHO to appear in custodial torture

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice SM Attique Shah ordered Station House Officer (SHO) Khzana police station on 29th November in alleged custodial torture, on Wednesday.

The counsel Asif Khan Advocate argued that SHO Khzana Ijaz Khan has took petitioner Seelab Khan into during polio campaign when his children were not present in the home. He added that medical report showing marks of torture while stating that it is not cognizable but under Police Rules 2017 every kind of torture is cognizable in custody.

During hearing Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked SHO Khzana Ijaz Khan did not performing his duty well and added that serval reports are received regarding attitude of the SHO. Chief Justice directed Additional Advocate General to look into matter and informed. The counsel for petitioner Asif Khan Advocate informed that 22A application partially accepted with condition to cognizance of custodial torture.

The divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice SM Attique Shah adjourned further hearing after tea break when honorable court was informed that SHO Ijaz Khan is ill and cannot able to reach for today hearing.

Court turndowns appeal of convicted murderer: A divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Attique Shah has dismissed appeal of convicted murderer involved in killing of four persons for lifetime imprisonment, on Wednesday.

The counsel complainant Syed Mubashir Shah Advocate informed that Awal Zada was convicted by Model Court Swabi in 2021 for four years imprisonment under 324 and for lifetime imprisonment for four counts in murder four persons on 14th May 1992 in the premises of Kalu Khan police station.

The convicted culprit Awal Zada was arrested on 15th January 2018 after commencement of offense in 1992 and convicted in 2021 by Model Court Swabi. The counsel for accused Astaghfer Ullah Advocate informed that total eight persons were nominated in the First Information Report including Awal Zada while two are still absconders. The divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid and Attique Shah dismissed appeal of Awal Zada after conclusion of arguments from both sides.

