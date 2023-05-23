PHC orders to recruit Peshawar domicile holder

Humayun Khan



PESHAWAR: A divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Musart Hilali and Justice Shakeel Ahmad ordered to recruit Peshawar’s domicile holder Wahid Ali as police constable, on Wednesday.



The counsel Malik Shahbaz Advocate informed that petitioner has obtained 56 marks in test arranged by Evaluation and Testing Authority (EATA) as well as passed both physical and interview but mistakenly Wahid Ali was declared as domicile holder of Charsadda which latterly corrected by the authority and recommended recruitment of applicant.



The counsel argued that DPO Charsadda has told petitioner that he resident of Peshawar after approaching for appointment, in the meantime Justice Shakeel Ahmad remarked that both offices had made football from the petitioner.

The divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice PHC Justice Musart Hilali and Justice Shakeel Ahmad accepted writ petition while ordered respondents to appointment Wahid Ali as constable in police after conclusion of arguments.