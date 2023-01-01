PHC orders to resume works on Utla Dam

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A division bench of Peshawar High Court comprising of Justice Ijaz Anwar and justice Syed Atteq Shah in a constitutional petition filed by Abdul Rauf Rohaila Advocate has directed Irrigation department to reinitiate acquisition process and resume work of Utla Dam ( Drinking Water Supply Scheme) District Swabi.

The Writ Petition filed by some inhabitants of area for closure and cancellation of the project has been dismissed.

Briefly the facts of the case are that it was necessitated and deemed appropriate to make suitable arrangement for the provision of clean drinking water inter-alia for Utla and surrounding union councils.

The work was initiated at site and land measuring 1181 kanal was acquired on 4-12-2019. However some of the political motivated persons challenged the initiation of entire project on flimsy ground and got stay order suspending the entire process and work for many months.

However when the matter came up before the division bench of Peshawar High court, Mr. Abdul Rauf Rohaila, representing contractor urged that the writ petitioners gave no cause of action and locus standi to question the entire process as the project us for the betterment and benefit of public at large.

The learned division concurred with the view point and held that it is the prerogative of the provincial government to initiate and acquire land and blanket coverage to illegal actions cannot be granted.

PHC suspends imprisonment of alleged robbers: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has suspended conviction of seven culprits involved in looting of tourist at Bahrain and Ghalegay areas of Swat, on Wednesday.

The accused were convicted for 245 years of imprisonment collectively as lifetime imprisonment along with penal-servitude including Ali Rehman and six others.

The counsel Abdul Fayyaz and Muhammad Hamza Advocates appeared before court in the appeals by the accused while argued that prosecution claims contradicting with evidences and witnesses.

The divisional bench comprising of Justice Naeem Anwar and Justice Muhammad Shahid Khan suspended the conviction after conclusion of arguments.