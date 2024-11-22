PHC petitioned to enforce Lawyers’ Welfare Law 2023

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A writ petition has been filed in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) seeking the enforcement of Lawyers’ Constitutional Rights and Welfare Law 2023 in its original form. The petition, filed by Ali Iqbal Qazalbash advocate, seeking to ensure the implementation of all provisions of the law, including the establishment of courts and the provision of a martyrs’ package for lawyers.

The petition seeking protection of lawyers from harassment, intimidation, and disrespect during court proceedings. Provision of medical facilities to lawyers and their dependents.

The Federal Government, Provincial Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Bar Council, Peshawar High Court. Peshawar Bar Council and Inspector General Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa made respondents in the writ petition.

It worthy to mention that the petition highlights the lack of implementation of the Lawyers’ Constitutional Rights and Welfare Law 2023, despite its enactment. The petitioners argue that the law aims to protect the rights and welfare of lawyers, but its provisions have not been enforced.

Meanwhile, Judicial Magistrate Peshawar Dawlat Khan has dismissed the bail applications of two accused named Tahir Hussain and Muhammad Idris in a case involving the embezzlement of Rs. 6.6 million from a lawyer, Syed Imran Ullah advocate.

According to the prosecution Tahir Hussain, a resident of Dheri Baghbanan, and Muhammad Idris, a resident of Ghauri Town, Islamabad are alleged to have deceived the complainant, Syed Imran Ullah Shah advocate, by taking Rs. 6.6 million from him on the pretext of business investment. The accused allegedly failed to return the amount, leading to the registration of a case against them at the Eastern police station.

The prosecution argued that the accused are habitual offenders involved in cheating and embezzling money from people. The prosecution also stated that Muhammad Idris was nominated in the case under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The Judicial Magistrate dismissed the bail applications of both accused, Tahir Hussain and Muhammad Idris after conclusion of arguments.