PHC provides last chance to Safdar for record’s submission

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The two-member bench of Peshawar High Court comprising of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Muhammad Naeem Anwar had adjourned further hearing in Bail before Arrest petition of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muhammad Safdar till 10 March, on Tuesday.

The counsel for petitioner Latif Afridi Advocate opposed appointment of private counsel Sattar Khan Advocate by National Accountability Bureau.

The counsel informed PHC that Joint Investigation Team has clarified the petitioner in inquiry conducted on the directives of Supreme Court but NAB has lodged cases on ground of political victimization.

During hearing Justice Ijaz Anwar remarked that NAB is an autonomous institute and can appoint private counsel. He added that petitioner’s counsel is using delaying tactics in the hearing. The two-member bench of PHC directed NAB to provide copy of warrant of arrest issued against Muhammad Safdar to the petitioner counsel.

PML-N Muhammad Safdar claimed that current inquiry is initiated on the complaint of minister for railways by NAB. PML-N added that he had appeared before NAB on Monday on the call up notice.

Muhammad Safdar claimed that he had provided their family record from 1872. Muhammad Safdar claimed that he had registered report against Imran Khan, Shahzad Akbar, Director General Lahore and Chairman NAB.

PML-N Muhammad Safdar also claimed that mainstream media has been controlled and opposition narrative has no space in the national media.