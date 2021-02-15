PHC rejects bail of alleged extortionist

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid had rejected bail petition of alleged extortionist, on Monday.

The counsel informed that petitioner Muhammad Khan did not nominated in First Information Report. The counsel informed that two other accused on bail in the same case.

Additional Advocate General informed court that message had been from number of petitioner for ransom and SIM was also recovered from his possession.

According application submitted to Counter Terrorism Department that allegedly Wali group of Tehreek Taliban Pakistan had demanded ransom from Bilal Khan resident of Mardan district by call on 26-11-2020.

Another call received by respondent on 30-12-2020 and allegedly extortion of Rs,2 Million within four days from the same group.