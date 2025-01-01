PHC rejects writ against Military Court sentences

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has issued a verdict stating that the sentences of individuals convicted by military courts will be counted from the date when the Field General Court Martial signs the sentence, and not from the time they were taken into custody, on Friday.

The court made this observation while dismissing 29 different writ petitions filed by convicts who were sentenced by military courts for their involvement in terrorism-related activities.

During the hearing, the lawyers representing the petitioners argued that the petitioners had been imprisoned for a longer period than their sentences. They cited Section 382-B of the law, which states that the period spent in detention before the sentence is also counted as part of the sentence.

The lawyers argued that the petitioners were sentenced under the Army Act, and that they had spent more time in detention than their sentences. They requested the court to grant the benefit of Section 382-B and order their release.

However, the court ruled that Section 382-B does not apply to sentences handed down by military courts under special laws. The court cited several judgments of the Supreme Court and the Peshawar High Court, which have held that convicts sentenced under special laws are not entitled to the benefit of Section 382-B.

The court also noted that the military courts have their own laws and procedures, and the high court only examines whether the sentence was handed down under the relevant section of the law.

The Deputy Attorney General Sana Ullah representing the federal government, argued that the sentences handed down by the Field General Court Martial are under special laws and do not come under Section 382-B. He cited several judgments of the Supreme Court and the Peshawar High Court in support of his argument.

The court Assistant Shumail Ahmad Butt Advocate also presented Supreme Court of Pakistan and Peshawar High Court judgments denying benefit of 382-B under special laws. PHC divisional bench comprising Justice Naeem Anwar and Justice Dr. Khurshid Iqbal, dismissed all 29 petitions after hearing the arguments from both sides.

Court sought reply against disappearance of Ministry of Interior employee: The Acting Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice SM Atique Shah has issued notices to the federal and provincial governments, seeking their response regarding the disappearance of a Ministry of Interior employee from Peshawar, on Friday.

The Counsel Amin ur Rehman Yousafzai Advocate stated that petitioner brother was taken from Peshawar and that the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Paharipura police station. The missing employee is a data entry operator at the Ministry of Interior.

Chief Justice S. M. Atique Shah asked where the missing employee’s brother was from, to which the petitioner’s lawyer replied that he was from Charsadda and had gone missing from Peshawar.

The court adjourned the hearing and directed the federal and provincial governments, as well as other relevant parties, to respond within 14 days.