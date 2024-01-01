PHC reserves verdict against Civil Judges’ interviews

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Fazal Subhan has reserved its judgment on a petition filed by two candidates, Salman and Irfan, challenging the interviews conducted for the appointment of civil judges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Wednesday.

The petitioners, argued that they had objections to the chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC), who conducted the interviews. They claimed that the KPPSC had announced 84 vacancies for civil judges, but only 22 candidates were able to pass the written test. Out of these 22 candidates, only 10 were able to pass the interview.

The petitioners alleged that the interview process was not transparent and that candidates were failed for not speaking English fluently. However, Justice Ijaz Anwar remarked that English is not only useful for judges but also for lawyers. He advised the petitioners to work hard and try again next time. PHC observed that the process of appointing judges should be difficult to ensure that only capable individuals are selected.

The petitioners’ lawyer, Afrasiab Wazir advocate argued that the Sindh High Court had ordered that interviews for judicial appointments should be video recorded. He requested the court to issue a similar order in this case.

Justice Ijaz Anwar agreed that video recording of interviews is a good practice, which can help to ensure transparency and fairness in the selection process. After hearing the arguments, PHC reserved its judgment and announced that it would issue a suitable order in the case.

Court dismisses Bahria town owner plea seeking cancellation of FIR: Peshawar High Court has dismissed a writ petition filed by the owner of Bahria Town, seeking the cancellation of a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him. The court’s decision was announced in a written verdict authored by Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Justice Ishfaq Ibrahim, on Wednesday.

The petition has challenged the registration of FIR against him by the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Muthra. The TMA had registered the FIR, alleging that Bahria Town had launched a private housing scheme without obtaining the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the authorities.

During the hearing of the petition, the counsel for the petitioner argued that the FIR was registered in violation of the court’s order, which had restrained the TMA from taking any action against Bahria Town. The counsel further argued that the FIR was based on mala fide intentions and was an attempt to harass the petitioner.

On the other hand, the counsel for the TMA argued that the FIR was registered in accordance with the law and that Bahria Town had launched the private housing scheme without obtaining the necessary NOC. The counsel added that the petitioner had obtained a stay order from the court, which had restrained the TMA from taking any action against Bahria Town. In its written verdict, PHC held that the petitioner had failed to make out a case for the cancellation of the FIR. The court observed that the registration of the FIR was in accordance with the law and that Bahria Town. The court held that the petitioner could raise his objections before the trial court at the time of framing of charges.