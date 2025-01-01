PHC restrained changes in Sh Yasin Town’s master plan

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice S.M Attique Shah and Fahim Wali has restrained the authorities from making changes in the master plan of Sheikh Yaseen Town, a private housing society located on Nasser Bagh Road, Peshawar, on Friday.

The writ petition filed by Walid Maqsood, a resident of Sheikh Yaseen Town while the counsel Naveed Maqsood advocate, informed the court that the master plan of Sheikh Yaseen Town was approved, and rules were framed for it, which included a green belt or open space in front of the houses to prevent environmental issues. However, the administration of Sheikh Yaseen Town has recently sought permission from the authorities to use the green belt for commercial and residential purposes, which is incorrect.

The lawyer argued that once the master plan is approved, it cannot be altered, as the residents of the area have purchased plots and constructed houses based on the approved master plan. The green belt is meant to be used for planting trees or keeping it open to address environmental issues. PHC after initial arguments, restrained the authorities from making changes to the master plan and issued notices to the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and the administration of Sheikh Yaseen Town.

Court orders federal’s govt to decide Afghan musicians asylum within 2 months: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has restrained the federal government from forcibly deporting more than 100 Afghan musicians who are seeking political asylum in Pakistan. PHC has directed the federal government to decide on the asylum applications of the Afghan musicians within two months. The court has also restrained the security agencies from taking any action against the Afghan musicians.

PHC’s Justice Waqar Ahmed authored short verdict on the writ petition filed by an Afghan musician named Hashmat Ullah, The counsel Mumtaz Ahmed advocate argued that the Afghan musicians had fled Afghanistan due to the change of government and the Taliban takeover. They had been facing threats to their lives and had been deprived of their livelihood.

Assistant Attorney General Rahat Ali Nahqi appeared before PHC on behalf of federal’s government. The lawyer further argued that the Afghan musicians had been facing harassment and intimidation in Peshawar, and were being forced to leave Pakistan. He argued that this was a violation of human rights and international law.

PHC after hearing the arguments, issued short written order, directing the federal government to decide on the asylum applications of the Afghan musicians within two months. The court also directed the federal government to allow the Afghan musicians to stay in Pakistan until a decision is made on their asylum applications. The court restrained the security agencies from taking any action against the Afghan musicians. PHC observed that the Afghan musicians also apply for asylum with the UNHCR, and directed the federal government to formulate a policy their applications within two months.