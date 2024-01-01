PHC restrains KP CM from using discretionary funds

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmad has restrained Chief Minister from utilizing discretionary funds allocated in the Annual Development Program (ADP) while ordered submission of reply within three days, on Wednesday.

The writ petition filed by opposition members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly including Dr. Ibad, Arbab Muhammad Waseem, Ahmad Kundi, Arbab Muhammad Usman, and others, alleged that the provincial government illegally included block/ umbrella schemes in the ADP, violating laws and Supreme Court/ Peshawar High Court decisions.

The counsel Babar Khan Yousafzai and Sultan Muhammad Khan advocates argued that these schemes, worth Rs. 1 billion, were approved without proper scrutiny and favored certain constituencies while neglecting opposition party areas. They argued that this is a clear case of favoritism and nepotism.

However, Additional Advocate General requested for further time to submit a response, which was granted by the court.

The Opposition Leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Dr. Ibad welcomed the court’s decision, stating that the PTI government has been practicing double standards in fund allocation, depriving opposition constituencies of development funds. We will continue to fight for the rights of our constituents.