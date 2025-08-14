PHC seeks govt report in 9 missing persons cases

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has sought a report from the federal and provincial governments regarding the cases of 11 missing persons from various parts of the province. The court issued notices to the governments in 9 cases, while 2 cases were disposed of after the missing persons returned home, on Friday.

The cases were brought before the court through habeas corpus petitions filed by the families of the missing persons. The petitioners’ lawyers argued that the missing persons were likely taken into custody by law enforcement agencies, and their whereabouts were unknown. The petitioners’ lawyers argued that the families of the missing persons had approached the court due to concerns about their loved ones’ safety and well-being.

PHC single bench comprising Justice Syed Arshad Ali heard the petitions and directed the federal and provincial governments to submit a report in 9 cases. The court disposed of 2 cases after being informed that the missing persons had returned home. In another case, the court was informed that the missing person, Iftikhar Ahmad, was in jail, facing multiple cases, and disposed of the petition accordingly.