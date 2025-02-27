PHC seeks records against arrest of beggars

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has summoned records from the Deputy Commissioner regarding the arrest of a beggar under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance. The court heard a petition challenging the arrest, which was filed by the beggar’s lawyer, on Thursday.

During the hearing, the lawyer argued that the administration has arrested over 300 people under the MPO, including the petitioner, who was later released after clearance. The lawyer contended that despite being accused of begging, the petitioner posed no threat to public order and should not have been arrested under the MPO.

The lawyer further argued that the MPO is a law that is used to maintain public order, but in this case, it was misused to arrest a beggar. The lawyer requested the court to declare the arrest as illegal and to order the administration to release the beggar.

Additional Advocate General Syed Sikandar Hayat Shah informed the court that the arrested individuals were begging and were detained due to public order concerns. However, Justice Sahibzada Asadullah questioned the justification for arresting beggars under the MPO.

Justice Asadullah asked where in the law it is written that beggars can be detained under the MPO. The judge noted that beggars have their own laws governing their actions and should be dealt with accordingly. He further remarked that now beggars are also being included in the MPO, whereas there is a separate law for beggars that should be followed.

During the hearing, the Additional Advocate General informed the court that the records have been summoned from the Deputy Commissioner’s office, and as soon as the records are received, the court will be informed.

The court has postponed further hearing and requested relevant records from the administration. The court has also ordered the administration to provide a detailed report on the arrests made under the MPO.

Court suspends SBP orders of revoking forex exchange license: A division bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice Muhammad Ijaz Khan and Justice Mudassir Emir suspended State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) orders to withdraw Orient Exchange Company’s category B forex exchange License, on Thursday.

The petitioner, Orient Exchange Company, had applied for an upgrade to a Category-A license; however, SBP, without assigning any reasons, revoked its existing license. The petitioner’s counsels Barrister Qasim Wadud and Babar Khan Yousafzai, argued that the revocation was in violation of the principles of natural justice, as no opportunity of hearing was offered to the petitioner prior to the impugned action.

It was further submitted that the petitioner has consistently complied with the ‘Fit & Proper’ criteria prescribed under the Exchange Companies Manual. The counsel contended that SBP’s action was arbitrary, unlawful, and lacking legal justification. The divisional bench of the PHC, after hearing preliminary arguments, suspended the operation of SBP’s revocation letter, granting interim relief to the petitioner until further proceedings.