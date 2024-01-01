PHC seeks reply for delay in Senate elections at KP

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprised of Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Waqar Ahmad directed Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit a written response within three days regarding the delay in Senate elections on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) seats, on Thursday.

PHC also asked the ECP to clarify when the Senate elections will be held in the province. The petition filed by former Senator Azam Swati, who is also a candidate for the upcoming Senate elections while his counsel Ali Zaman along Ali Azeem advocate and Mohsin Kamran Siddiq appeared before PHC on behalf of ECP.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the ECP’s decision to delay the Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is illegal and unconstitutional. However, ECP’s lawyer Mohsin Kamran Siddiq informed the court that two cases related to Senate elections are pending before Supreme Court of Pakistan, one regarding reserved seats and the other regarding oath-taking.

Justice Waqar Ahmed asked the ECP’s counsel to clarify when the Senate elections will be held, as the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being deprived of their representation in the Senate. The court has directed the ECP to submit a written response and clarify the position regarding the Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while adjourned further hearing till 6th June.

Meanwhile, Peshawar High Court (PHC) has disposed of a petition filed by Provincial Minister Arshad Ayub against enlisting him in the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) and has directed the Chief Secretary and Provincial Government to respond to a petition filed by Provincial Minister Fazal Shakoor against inclusion of his name in the stop list, on Thursday.

A two-member bench of the PHC comprising Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Waqar Ahmed heard the petitions. The counsel Ali Azeem Afridi represented Arshad Ayub and argued that the petitioner is enlisted in the PNIL without any reason, which bars him from travelling abroad.

Additional Director Legal Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Abdul Rehman Afridi informed the court that Arshad Ayub’s name has been removed from the list. Regarding Fazal Shakoor’s petition, the court directed the Chief Secretary and Provincial Government to respond to the petition.

Fazal Shakoor’s counsel argued that his client’s name was included in the PNIL without any reason, which is why he cannot travel abroad. Additional Director Legal FIA, Abdul Rehman Afridi argued the court that Fazal Shakoor is enlisted in the PNIL on the recommendation of the Provincial Home Department. PHC adjourned further hearing in the plea.