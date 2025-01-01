PHC seeks response against excessive gas load shedding

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has issued another notice to the Chief Secretary, Secretary Petroleum, Secretary OGRA, Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), and General Manager SNGPL, seeking their response on a petition filed against the excessive gas load shedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Thursday.

PHC divisional bench comprising of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Sabit Ullah while the counsel Malik Salman and Mufti Noorul Basar advocate appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner argued that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produces more gas than it needs, and therefore, the people of the province have the first right to its use. They pointed out that according to the Constitution, the province has the first right over its natural resources.

The counsel further argued that despite producing surplus gas, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are facing severe difficulties due to excessive gas load shedding, which is unjustified. They stated that the gas load shedding is causing immense hardships to the citizens, who are only receiving gas supply for limited hours in the morning, afternoon, and evening.

The counsel also pointed out that the industries in the province are also suffering due to the gas load shedding, which is affecting their production and causing them significant losses.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the federal government should be stopped from imposing gas load shedding in the province, as it is the right of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to have access to the natural resources of their province. The court has sought a response from the relevant parties, including the Chief Secretary, Secretary Petroleum, Secretary OGRA, MD SNGPL, and GM SNGPL, and adjourned the hearing until the next date.