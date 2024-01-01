PHC seeks response in BRT operating company plea

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprised Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Waqar Ahmad ordered National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit response regarding the freezing of two bank accounts of a private company operating the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system in Peshawar, on Wednesday.

The company, LM KR Resources Pakistan, had filed a petition against freezing of accounts, which has created hurdles in the operations of BRT services.

The petitioner’s counsel, Barrister Qasim Wadood and Babar Khan Yousafzai, argued that NAB had exceeded its authority by freezing the accounts without solid evidence. The company was being unfairly targeted and that the freezing of accounts had caused significant financial losses, they argued. The NAB deputy prosecutor general, Azim Dad, requested time to submit a response, which was granted by the court. The case has been adjourned until June 12.

Court adjourns hearing in FIA notice to Shandana case till June 5: A divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah adjourned hearing on Member National Assembly and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shandana Gulzar plea against notice issued by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing, Lahore, till 5th June.

During the hearing, Additional Attorney General Sanaullah and petitioner’s lawyer Mozzam Butt appeared before PHC. The Additional Attorney General informed the court that the FIA Cybercrime Wing, Lahore, had issued a notice to the petitioner, which is challenged before this High Court.

The Chief Justice, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim asked the petitioner’s counsel why they did not challenge the notice in the Lahore High Court, as the notice was issued by the FIA Cybercrime Wing, Lahore.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the petitioner had held a press conference in Peshawar and shared a post on social media, which was the basis for the notice issued by the FIA Cybercrime Wing, Lahore. The counsel further argued that the notice is issued for political victimization. Chief Justice PHC Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim observed that the court would examine the case in detail and determine the jurisdiction in this case while adjourned further hearing till 5th June.

Court orders to charge SHO Gulbahar in illegal raid: Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Peshawar Ijaz Ahmed ordered registration of case against Station House Officer (SHO) Gulbahar Shakir Ullah along with other policemen involved in illegal raid on lawyer’s residence, on Wednesday.