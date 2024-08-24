PHC seeks response on ban against export of sugar

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Dr. Khursheed Iqbal seeks response from provincial government and food department on sugar mills’ plea against ban on export of surplus sugar, on Thursday.

The counsel Ishaq Ali Qazi Advocate informed that the petition is filed by Chashma and Tandlianwala Sugar Mills while argued that the federal government had allowed the export of 1.5 lakh metric tons of sugar in April 2024, with the approval of the Sugar Advisory Board and the federal cabinet.

However, the provincial government had not granted permission for export, despite the fact that there was an excess of 8 lakh 5 thousand metric tons of sugar in the province, which would remain even after meeting the country’s needs, the lawyer added.

The counsel argued that the Economic Cooperation Committee had also approved the export, and a quota had been allocated to the provinces, with 64% for Punjab, 30% for Sindh, and 6% for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, the provincial government had not implemented this decision.

The lawyer further argued that the federal government had the authority to grant permission for import and export under the law, and this was also binding under the Constitution. He stated that there was no fear of sugar shortage, as only 1.5 lakh metric tons out of 8 lakh metric tons had been allowed for export.

The lawyer also pointed out that export was ongoing from other provinces, but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was being deprived of $90 million in export revenue, which would lead to further losses for the sugar mills.

