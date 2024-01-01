PHC seeks written response from ECP

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) Election Tribunal Justice Waqar Ahmad adjourned hearing on pleas filed by unsuccessful candidates in the 8th February general elections till 24th June 24 while ordered Election Commission of Pakistan for submission of written response, on Monday.

The petitions were filed by former provincial minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Timur Salim Jhagra, Ali Zaman, Imran Khan Sonami, Hamid ul Haq, Amjad Afridi and Abbas Afridi challenging the general election results.

ECP lawyer Mohsin Kamran Siddiq, counsel for petitioners including Ali Gohar Durrani, Azeem Afridi, Imtiaz advocates and Barrister Babar Shahzad Imran appeared before Election tribunal during hearing.

ECP’s lawyer Mohsin Kamran Siddiqui informed the court that the commission has directed the Returning Officers (ROs) to defend themselves in the cases, as the commission will only provide assist the court. In the meantime, Justice Waqar Ahmed questioned whether the ROs were not officers of ECP and whether the commission was not responsible for their actions.

The court also directed the Election Commission to submit a written response on whether the ROs were its officers or not. The hearing was adjourned till 24th June. Former provincial minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra claimed that the opposition’s lawyers were absent from the court and that the government was trying to hide the facts by issuing ordinances. This he said while talking to media personnel after hearing and claimed that the PTI had won 180 seats with 100% certainty and that the government was trying to conceal the mandate through ordinances.

ATC acquits Adnan Qadri in 9th May vandalism: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Peshawar Judge Syed Asghar Ali Shah discharged provincial minister Adnan Qadri from the case related to the attack on police check post on 9th May, 2023, due to lack of evidence.

According to prosecution, the protesters attacked Hayatabad police check post during a protest against the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, causing damage to the check post on 9th May 2023. Hayatabad police subsequently nominated 49 accused, including Adnan Qadri, in the case and submitted challan after the investigation. Earlier, ATC had discharged 42 other accused from the case due to lack of evidence.

The counsel Syed Sikandar Hayat Shah advocate argued that there was no evidence against the provincial minister on record, and therefore, the case could not be proceeded. Neither CDR nor CCTV footage or any other evidence available on record to prove the allegations, the counsel added. ATC Peshawar discharged Adnan Qadri from the case under section 265-D after conclusion of arguments.