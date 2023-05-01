PHC sets free PTI workers

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Wednesday annulled the 3-MPOs (Maintenance of Public Order) imposed by the deputy commissioners across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and set free all the accused.

The court had reserved its decision after completion of the arguments yesterday regarding petitions filed by the accused detained under 3-MPO, and pronounced its verdict. A two-judge bench consisting of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Arshad Ali issued a short order overthrowing the orders of the deputy commissioners to impose 3-MPO.

The PHC ordered the quashment of all the cases and release of the arrested persons under 3-MPO, which is being seen as a big relief to PTI workers. Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advocate General Hamid Sajjad told the PHC that around 2,000 persons were arrested under 3-MPO.