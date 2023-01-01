PHC stops arrests of Ali Muhammad Khan

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Ijaz Anwar has stopped rearrests of former Federal Minister Ali Muhammad Khan while ordered provincial government as well as other respondents to submit record till 25 July, on Tuesday.

Additional Attorney Yasin Raza, Deputy Attorney General Ishfaq Daudzai and counsel for petitioner Ali Zaman Advocate while Salman Fayyaz Mir appeared on behalf of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) before PHC during hearing of Ali Muhammad Khan petition.

The counsel Ali Zaman Advocate argued that Ali Muhammad Khan is behind bars from last two months and arrested multiple in different cases while the cases are freshly booked against him.

The counsel added that record of First Information Report (FIRs) and Inquiries against Ali Muhammad Khan didn’t provide to him while requested for provision of record that petitioner can obtain relief from courts of law.

Additional Advocate General Barrister Yasin Raza informed that letters are written to concerned authorities for provision of record and added that the record should be produce before court following submission by competent department.

PHC has also ordered Deputy Attorney General and NAB prosecutor to submit record in case of inquiries initiated against Ali Muhammad Khan while adjourned further hearing till 25th July.

Meanwhile, the similar ordered competent authorities to submit reply regarding new schedule for procession and other arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram till tomorrow (Thursday). The petition filed by Muharram Committee Imamia Jirga while Shabbir Hussain Gigyani appeared before PHC on behalf of petitioner and Assistant Advocate General Mubashir Manzoor appear on behalf of provincial government.

The counsel argued that population as well as Imam Bargahs Ahle Tasheegh (Fiqah Jaffaria) are increased while administration had old data for processions while added that organizers booking in cases by holding procession rather than the scheduled. The counsel further added that administration didn’t ready to hold meeting for new schedules with Muharram Committee, however, Assistant Advocate General informed that Chief Minister has called meeting of concerned authorities for new scheduling. PHC ordered to hold meeting with Muharram Committee regarding new schedules and ordered administration settle the issue within two days while adjourned further hearing for tomorrow (Thursday).