PHC stops DG PDA from issuance of NOC to Bahria town

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The two member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Ikramullah Khan has stopped Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) from issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) Bahria town, on Wednesday.

The honorable PHC has also stopped Bahria Town from issuance of forms for Peshawar Township till 8 September 2020.

The counsel for petitioner Muhammad Ayaz Advocate argued that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly has amended Local Government Act 2013 to favor Malik Riaz owner of Bahria Town.

The counsel further argued that Bahria Town has established office for issuance of forms for obtaining plots but no one knows that where to be the town will establish?

The counsel argued that Bahria town is starting to issue forms for obtaining plots in the town to loot people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for submitting second installment of fine imposed by honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan on Malik Riaz.

The petitioner namely Siraj-ul-Haq had filed writ petition against Malik Riaz and Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seeking to stop them from issuance forms and NOC respectively.

The counsel informed honorable court that Bahria Town did not acquired land for establishment of township in the Peshawar and now issuing forms to loot people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as similarly looted in Karachi Scam.

The honorable court issued notices to Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), PDA, Advocate General and Attorney General to submit comments before 8 September 2020.