PHC stops ECP from action against Governor and CM

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court comprising of Justice Musrt Hilali and Justice Ijaz Anwar has stopped Election Commission of Pakistan from taking action against Governor and Chief Minister Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with provincial ministers for participating in election campaign and directed to submit comments, on Wednesday.

The counsel for Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Gohar Durrani Advocate informed PHC that election commission had issued notices to petitioner along with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and provincial minister for participating in public gathering at Lower Dir district.

The counsel argued that Governor is representative of Federation and his office has no power of posting, transfers and funds which can effect elections.

The divisional bench has stopped ECP from taking further actions against Governor and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while adjourned further hearing till 12 April.

Gov’t legislated for regularization of erstwhile Fata employees: PHC told

A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court comprising of Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim had disposed-off writ petitions of 23 employees of Livestock department from erstwhile Fata on assurance of provincial government before court, on Wednesday.

The counsel Daras Khan Advocate argued that Yasin along with 22 other petitioners are working since 20 years on contract or project basis while government did not regularizing the employees.

During hearing Additional Advocate General Mujahid Ali appeared before court and informed that government had made legislation regarding regularization of erstwhile Fata employees in every department while PHC has disposed-off the writ petitions.