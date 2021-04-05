PHC stops federation from receiving WPF

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court Has stopped Federal Government from collecting Workers Participation Fund (WPF) from companies and directed to submit comments.

The counsel for petitioner company Haideri Beverages Ishaq Ali Qazi Advocate and Shazia Malik Advocate informed PHC that under 1968 Act every company is liable for Workers participation fund who has more than 60 employees.

The counsel added that WPF shall be manage by worker-company collectively and company shall invest in business activity and profit will used for welfare of workers under 1968 Act.

The counsel argued that WPF will be allocated to workers having five, seven and 10 thousand salary but in 2007 a law had passed and included workers taking Rs,15 thousand salary which has withdrew by honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan and the fund is restricted to Rs,10 thousand salary.

The counsel for petitioner Ishaq Ali Qazi Advocate and Shazia Malik Advocate informed that there is no employee who receiving Rs,10 thousand salary so the WPF has been stopped by the petitioner company.

PHC stopped federation from collecting and receiving WPF from company and directed to submit reply in this regard.