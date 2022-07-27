PHC stops from acquiring agri land for dumping site

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court comprising of Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Dr. Khurshid Iqbal has stopped Deputy Commissioner Charsadda from acquiring agriculture land for dumping ground and directed to submit reply, on Wednesday.

The writ petition filed by Muhammad Hasham Khan seeking to stop converting his agriculture land from dumping ground while Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkha, Department of Agriculture and Deputy Commissioner Charssada along with others were made respondents in the case.

The counsel Ali Gohar Durrani Advocate informed that DC Charsadda has imposed Section-4 of Land Acquisition Act 1894 on fertile agriculture land at Majokai area while the petitioner has grown lotus root vegetable on the proposed dumping land.

The counsel further added that act of administration shall create environmental issue along with destroying agriculture land and argued that utilizing private of land the petitioner for dumping site against fundamental rights.

The divisional bench of PHC after initial arguments stopped DC Charsadda from acquiring agriculture land for dumping site and directed to submit reply while adjourned further hearing.