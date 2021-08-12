PHC stops police from action against ex-judge

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The two-member bench of Peshawar High Court comprising of Justice Abdul Shakoor and Justice Attique Shah has stopped police from taking action against Former Judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) Justice (retired) Ijaz Afzal, his brother Sajjad Afzal Khan Advocate and his son Sadqat in petition to quash First Information Report (FIR) against petitioners, on Thursday.

The counsel for petitioner Shad Muhammad Khan and Junaid Anwar Advocates informed PHC that Muhammad Ishaq had purchased 164 Kannal and 16 Marla land in Manshera in which 10 Kanals was gifted to his son Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar in 1999.

According to petition that the land was neither in possession of Muhammad Ishaq nor in his son’s possession but in 2021 Muhammad Safdar along with brother’s Sajjad Ahmad Awan has constructed three feet wall to grabbed the land.

The petition further stating that against the construction wall a local resident namely Sheheryar Danish who owns 85 Kannal land in the area filed complaint at concerned police station but action was taken against Muhammad Safdar and others.

The petition further added that respondent Muhammad Safdar is Member National Assembly who upholds the issue at the floor of assembly and FIR was lodged on the direction of standing committee of NA against petitioners.

The petitioners had made complaints before District Police Officer against the registration of FIR but to no veil.

During hearing the counsel informed PHC that the case has been made on mala-fide to grab the land of petitioners and respondents are harassing former judge.

The counsel argued to suspend FIR against petitioners till the decision of the case, however, after initial arguments PHC has stopped police from taking action against petitioners and directed respondents to submit comments.