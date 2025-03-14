PHC summons Govt reply over 10 disappeared persons

F.P.Report

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) summoned reply from the provincial and federal government over 10 petitions about missing persons.

“Why so many people are being disappeared,” Acting Chief Justice Ateeq Shah asked the focal person of police while hearing the case.

Police department’s focal person said that mostly people go in hiding themselves. ” Some people have personal enmities while some have borrowed money. “Several also flee from arrests”, official said.

“It means these people are more experts than the police,” Justice Ateeq Shah remarked.

“Police should know why people being disappeared. You people only submit report that the person has not been with the department, there must be more details in these reports,” the court remarked.

“It is a good suggestion, the SHO should submit a detailed report about each missing person, the person’s character, business and other matters should be part of the report,” Additional AG said. “Some people become bankrupt and go in hiding,” he further said.

The high court summoned reply from the provincial and federal government over petitions about 10 disappeared persons.