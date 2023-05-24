PHC suspends arrest warrants of ex-minister

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah suspended detention orders of former provincial minister Anwar Zeb Khan and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), on Wednesday.

PHC’s divisional heard a petition of five PTI workers including Anwar Zeb Khan, challenging their arrest warrants under MPO-3. The court suspended the MPO order issued by Bajaur district administration.

The court restrained the administration from arrest of the accused under the MPO-3. The bench also ordered transfer of the case Mingora bench of the high court. The court in its order also ordered petitioners to submit two lac rupees surety bonds each. The court ordered petitioners to submit their statements on oath to the district administration that they will not take part in such activities in future.

A divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice PHC Justice Musart Hilali and Justice Waqar Ahmad ordered Attorney General of Pakistan and Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit reply in writ regarding stopping caretaker government from holding offices because stipulated timeframe of 90 days has ended after dissolution of provincial assembly.

Chief Justice Musart Hilali remarked that the country stands first against everything because our pride and honour belonging to the strengthening of nation and Pakistan. The chief justice observed this during hearing writ petition filed by former Member Provincial Assembly Fazal Elahi seeking to stop caretaker government from offices because they had failed to hold elections for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly within 90 days.

The counsel argued that caretaker is also constituted against the constitution and law because first Governor should schedule polls then to establish caretaker government for holding the general elections and demanded to stop caretaker cabinet from issuance of further orders. The divisional bench ordered Attorney General and Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit reply while adjourned further hearing.