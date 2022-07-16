PHC suspends imprisonment of two persons

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court has suspended imprisonment of two culprits allegedly involved in opening firing on Jirga at Kurram in which four persons were injured.

During hearing the counsel Shabbir Hussain Gigyani Advocate argued that the petitioners namely Gul Rehman and Sami Ullah residents of Kurram arrested over allegation firing on Jirga in 2018 while court has convicted each for 27 years of imprisonment on 12 February 2022.

The counsel argued that neither strong evidences are available nor any recovery has made from the petitioners while medical evidences did not placing liability on them.

After completion arguments PHC has acquitted alleged culprits due to lack of evidence.