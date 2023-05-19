PHC suspends solarization bidding process

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice SM Attique Shah suspended tender for solarization of tube well in Nowshera while ordered Irrigation’s department to submit reply, on Friday.

The counsel Nauman Kakakhel advocate argued that tender for solarization of several tube wells in Nowshera but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) rules are violated by setting new standard to award the contract on nepotism.

The contactor who possessing Reg machine can be eligible for award of the bid but such like restrict demanded for the time which means that a particular bidder can able to obtain it, the counsel argued. He further stated that government is facilitating particular while imposing restrictions on bidders despite the fact govt facilitate the contractors. He argued that reg machines are available everywhere on rent but it is imposed to favor a particular contractor who possess the machine. The counsel argued that such criteria is unnecessary because next time it may should be demanded for solarization contract that only solar factory can eligible for the bid while requested to declared the solarization bid procedure null and void.

The argued to re-advertise the bid as per KPRA Rules and make the petitioner eligible for the bidding, however, PHC has suspended solarization bidding and directed Irrigation’s department to submit reply after conclusion of initial arguments.