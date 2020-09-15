PHC to hear case of vocational training case

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Muhammad Naeem Anwar has directed Advocate General (AG) to submit comments in case regarding handling of 32 vocational training centers across province and adjourned hearing till 17 September, on Tuesday.

The petitioner namely Shahid Raza Malik filed writ petition against appointment of Sajjad Ali as head 32 vocational training centers which was hand-over to Pakistan Air Force for uplift and rehabilitation.

PAF had operationalized vocational training centers under System of Technical, Vocational, Education and Training (STVET) and was heading by Air Commodore Muhammad Amin.

The counsel for petitioner informed honorable court that Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had replace Air Commodore by Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) officer Sajjad Ali.

The counsel argued honorable court that suspend appointment of Sajjad Ali because the vocational centers are under control of armed department PAF.

The honorable court directed AG to submit comment and adjourned further hearing till 17 September for tomorrow.