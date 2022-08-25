PHCBA demands financial assistance for flood victims

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA) argued National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to provide compensation flood victims while demanded to conduct inquiry to examine damages in the affected areas, on Thursday.

This was demanded while addressing media personnel by PHCBA’s president Rahman Ullah Advocate along with cabinet members and requested NDMA&PDMA to deploy teams for relief operations in the flood effected areas.

PHCBA claimed that torrential and floods turned in to natural calamity which has smashed crops, cattle and properties at large. They added that floods effected different areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but mountainous and plans regions were hit intensively.

On other hand high inflation and unemployment had already devastated public and added that to conduct survey for identification victims for financial assistance, PHCBA demanded.

Moreover, PHCBA argued NDMA& PDMA to constitute comprehensive for future to avoid damages of crops and infrastructure. They added that it is responsibility of State to provide financial assistance to victims on priority basis.