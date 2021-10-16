PHCBA to observe strike against hike in PoL prices

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA) shall observe strike from court’s proceeding while hold rallies across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against inflation and price-hike in petroleum products, on Monday.

This was announced in emergency meeting called by PHCBA president Behlol Khattak and general secretary Qaiser Zaman Advocates regarding inflation and price-hike in petroleum products.

PHCBA claimed that increase in petroleum products will cause high inflation which shall badly impact marginalized segments of society. PHCBA added that unemployment is already at its peak while government is failed to control inflation.

PHCBA president said while addressing the meeting that increase in petroleum’s prices which cause further hurdle for middle and worker class. He called on the competent authorities to take concrete steps to provide employment opportunities and control inflation larger public interests.

PHCBA also directed districts and tehsil bars to hold rallies and protests in their respective areas against high inflation. After PHCBA meeting on Monday (tomorrow) will arranged rally from Peshawar High Court to main road against price-hike in petroleum products and high inflation.