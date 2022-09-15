PhD student commits suicide

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A girl student of PhD allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself at home in Hayatabad Phase-7 here on Thursday morning.

According to her family sources, the girl had obtained her MPhill degree and was doing PhD from the Peshawar University. The deceased had sustained head injuries after falling from the roof of her house some six months ago. Shamim Bibi, wife of Mir Alam Khan told police that her daughter, Shabina (34) shot herself at home and was rushed to Hayatabad Medical Complex but she died on the way to hospital.

The mother further said that the mental condition of her daughter was not fine as she had suffered head injuries after falling from the roof of the house. However, the police, after taking into possession the pistol, cell phone and other belongings of the deceased, started investigating the incident.

