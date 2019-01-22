Phehlukwayo’s all-rounder performance helps Proteas level the series

DURBAN (Agenies): An all-round performance from Andile Phehlukwayo took South Africa to a series-levelling victory the 2nd ODI against Pakistan of the five-match series at Durban.

Phehlukwayo took four wickets for just 22 runs in 9.2 overs, while he scored precious 69 runs on off 80 deliveries.

South Africa were pursuing a moderate target of 204 runs on a slow track and they were dented by the 18-year-old pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, who took three early wickets in the inning.

The three victims of Afridi, Hashim Amla, Reeza Hendricks and the skipper Faf du Plessis contributed 8, 5 and 8 runs respectively, leaving South Africa reeling at 29/3.

It was once again the stubborn newcomer, Rassie van der Dussen, who kept the hosts’ inning together. David Miller played a useful cameo of 31 runs off 26 deliveries and contributed 51 runs with der Dussen.

The partnership looked threatening for Pakistan, however, Shadab Khan removed the dangerous-looking Miller on just the second delivery of his spell and cleaned up Heinrich Klaasen on a golden duck.

South Africa seemed to be in trouble, losing half of their side for just 80 runs with the inexperienced Der Dussen and the bowling all-rounder Phehlukwayo at the crease.

Phehlukwayo was lucky and looked shaky at the start of his inning, however, he managed to hang in there in the middle to support his batting partner.

The left-handed batsman took chances against Pakistani bowlers, who were impressive throughout the day, but luck favoured the batsman as he managed to stay alive at the crease.

It was Der Dussen’s rigid approach and Phehlukwayo’s courage that took the hosts home in 42 overs at a loss of five wickets. The two scored unbeaten 80 and 69 runs respectively.

Earlier, skipper Sarfraz Ahmed alongside Hasan Ali put 90-run partnership on the scoreboard to rescue Pakistan from 112/8 to 203/10 against South Africa in the second ODI at Durban on Tuesday.

Ali showed courage and played a powerful inning of 59 runs to help his skipper who scored a fighting knock of 41. They both accelerated the score for Pakistan and gave their bowlers a defendable total.

South Africa after winning the toss put Pakistan into bat first. The green shirts having the good memories of the last match once again started their inning with Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman.

Imam, who played a handsome knock of 86 runs in the last match, couldn’t manage to deal well with the short ball and got out scoring just 5 runs.

Zaman, who was already facing problems to get his shots in the right zone, joined by Babar Azam who last time made his presence felt with a fine knock of 49. Babar fell to Rabada’s short ball which went straight up in the air and caught easily by Phehlukwayo.

Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik scored 9 and 21 respectively while Shadab Khan played a brief knock of 18 runs.

Phehlukwayo took four wickets, while Tabraiz Shamsi picked wickets of three front-line batsmen of Pakistan conceding 56 runs in his 10 overs. Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier took two and one wicket each respectively in the match.