PHF announces 19-man Pakistan squad for Olympic qualifiers

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation has announced a 19-man national squad for the Olympic qualifiers to be played in Netherlands.

The squad was announced following trails held at the national hockey stadium under the watchful eyes of the national selection committee in the presence of PHF President Brigadier (R ) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary Muhammad Asif Bajwa.

“In all 35 camp, players were tested in five sessions of 15 minutes each”, a PHF spokesperson said.

Former Pakistan captain Manzoor Hussian Junior (chief selector) and Kaleem Ullah, Ayaz Mahmood, Khalid Hameed, Nasir Ali and Waseem Feroze (selectors) also were present to watch the players in action.

Pakistan will play two friendly matches against Germany on October 22 and 23. They will then depart for the Netherlands to compete in the Olympic qualifying matches against the hosts on October 26 and 27.

Rizwan Senior will lead the side.

Pakistan team for Olympic qualifiers

Waqar Ali , Amjad Ali (goalkeeper), Mubashar Ali, Rizwan Ali, Ahmad Butt (vice-captain), Abu Mubarak Mahmood, Moin Shakeel, Tasawar Abbas, Azfar Yaqoob, Rashid Mehmood, Ali Shan, Ajax Ahmad, Umer Bhutta, Muhammad Rizwan Senior (captain), Rana Sohail, Rana Waheed, Ghazanfar Ali, Hammad Anjum

Stand by: Irfan Senior

Officials:

Manager/Head Coach: Olympian Khawaja Junaid

Coaches: Wasim Ahmed, Zaheer Ahmad Babar, Ajmal Khan Lodhi and Sameer Hussain

Video Analyst: Nadeem Lodhi

Doctor: Asad Abbas Shah

Trainer: Jesse Wilson Workman.