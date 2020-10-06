PHF eyes World Cup Asian region qualifiers in Pakistan

KARACHI (PPI): Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has requested Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) to give hosting rights of World Cup Asian Region qualifiers to Pakistan.

The request to hold the qualifying matches was made by PHF President Khalid Khokar when he met the delegation of the AHF. During the meeting, Khalid said he assured the officials about Pakistan being a safe country for international hockey events.

He also said that visits of the top international goalkeepers from different countries to participate in local hockey event; a series with the star-studded world eleven teams; hosting hockey legends of different countries and included them in the hall of fame ceremony were clear signs to prove the country’s safety for international hockey.

Khalid further said that arrangements for the Pakistan Hockey League (PHL) are in the final stages as the league is all set to be held in 2021.

He also claimed that he was in talks with different nations to send their teams to Pakistan to play bilateral or triangular series. He said that if international matches are played in Pakistan it will not only give international hockey exposure to Pakistan players but it will also promote the game of hockey in the country. For this purpose, he said, the federation was also in contact with the government’s ministers as well.