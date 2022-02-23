Phil sorry for Saudi Arabia super league comments and will take break

NEW YORK (BBC): Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson “sincerely regrets” his criticism of Saudi Arabia’s regime and will take a break from the game “to work on becoming the man I want to be”.

The American, who was involved with the Saudi Arabian-backed super league to gain leverage over the PGA Tour, claims his views were taken “out of context”.

However the 51-year-old says his comments were “reckless” and he is “deeply sorry for his choice of words”. “I’m beyond disappointed,” he said.

Comments made in November to writer Alan Shipnuck, who has authored a soon-to-be-published unauthorised biography of the US PGA champion, were made public by the writer last Friday.

Following their publication, big-name American players Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson distanced themselves from the proposed league, which is to be a lucrative Formula One-style tour funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Both players were expected to be leading figures in the breakaway set-up. It is thought Mickelson’s remarks, in which he branded the Saudi regime as “scary” and that the project was a “once in a lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates”, prompted DeChambeau and Johnson to side with the status quo.

In a statement issued by his management company SportFive, Mickelson said: “Although it doesn’t look this way now given my recent comments, my actions throughout this process have always been with the best interest of golf, my peers, sponsors, and fans. “There is the problem of off-record comments being shared out of context and without my consent, but the bigger issue is that I used words I sincerely regret that do not reflect my true feelings or intentions.

“It was reckless, I offended people, and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words. I’m beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this.”

The left-hander, one of the greatest players in the history of the game, says he is suffering mentally from a long career in the spotlight.