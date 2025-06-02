Philippines and EU to set up security and defence dialogue, minister says

MANILA (Reuters): The Philippines and the European Union have agreed to start a dialogue on security and defence in order to tackle emerging threats like cyber attacks and foreign interference, Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo said on Monday.

The announcement came during the visit to Manila of EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas for meetings with Manalo as well as a courtesy call with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“We hope that through the security and defence dialogue we will remain proactive and united in addressing emerging security threats that transcend borders, cyber attacks and foreign interference and manipulation of information,” Manalo said in a joint briefing with Kallas.

Kallas said the new dialogue will be a “dedicated platform” in which the regional bloc and the Philippines can deepen defence cooperation, share expertise on security matters and explore joint initiatives.

The dialogue will be part of a partnership and cooperation agreement between the Philippines and the EU, which was established in 2012 and entered into force in 2018.

Kallas said the EU remains committed to upholding a rules-based order, promoting peace and addressing common concerns in the South China Sea and Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“We reject any unilateral changes to the status quo, including use of coercion,” Kallas said when asked what the EU’s red lines are when it comes to China’s activities in areas like Taiwan and the South China Sea.

China claims sovereignty over nearly all the South China Sea, including parts of the exclusive economic zones of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.