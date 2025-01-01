Philippines’ Marcos says open to reconciling with Dutertes

MANILA (Reuters): Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said he was open to reconciling with the Duterte family, one week after allies of his estranged Vice President, Sara Duterte, outperformed expectations in a fiercely contested and pivotal Senate race.

In a podcast shared on his Facebook page on Monday, Marcos said he needed friends rather than enemies as he seeks to use the remaining three years of his term to deliver on his agenda.

Philippine presidents are limited to a single six-year term.

“Yes,” Marcos said when asked if he would be open to mending fences, after a bitter and very public falling-out between Marcos and the Duterte camps, which has fractured the once-powerful alliance that swept both to victory in 2022.

“As much as possible, what I am after is stability… so that we can do our jobs. That is why I am always open to things like that,” he told the podcast.

Duterte’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Marcos’ remarks.

Sara Duterte is facing a Senate impeachment trial that could see her removed from office and permanently barred from holding public office again, denying her a presidential run in 2028.

Her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, was elected mayor of Davao last week, even as he is detained at the International Criminal Court on charges of murder as a crime against humanity.

Despite surveys predicting a Senate sweep by the president’s allies in the May 12 midterm polls, some victories by Duterte-aligned candidates have given Sara Duterte an important foothold in the Senate that could prove pivotal in an impeachment trial.

All 24 Senators will serve as jurors in the trial, with two-thirds required to vote for the impeachment for it to succeed.

Marcos has distanced himself from the impeachment process, and on Monday said it was in the hands of the Senate.

“There’s a process for that, let’s allow the process to take its course,” he said.