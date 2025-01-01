Philippines President Marcos ready to meet Trump immediately, Washington ambassador says

MANILA (Reuters): Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is keen to meet his US counterpart in Washington and is ready to go immediately when Donald Trump is available, Manila’s ambassador to the United States said on Monday.

Such a meeting could be in the Spring, Jose Manuel Romualdez told reporters. He also said the Philippines was seeking to import LNG from United States as part of a “give and take” on trade.

He reiterated existing defense arrangements between the two security allies would remain in place.