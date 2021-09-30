Philippines protests over China activities in S. China Sea

BANGKOK (TASS): The Philippine Foreign Mini-stry has protested China three times over its activities in the South China Sea. This was announced on Thursday by the head of the country’s foreign affairs agency Teodoro Loksin on his Twitter page .

“We protest the ongoing and illegal obstacles that China places on Filipino fi-shermen in their legal fishing on Scarborough Reef,” Loxin wrote. The foreign minister added that the Ph-ilippines’ foreign ministry also protested against Chi-na over the “continued pre-sence of Chinese fishing v-essels near the Iroquois reef.” As Loksin noted, the Philippine Foreign Ministry expressed its third protest to China because of the radio interference by the Philippine maritime patrol in the region.

For many years, the South China Sea has remained a zone of confrontation due to the territorial claims of a number of Asian states to the Spratly archipelago, the Paracel Islands located next to it and the waters surrounding them. The Iroquois and Scarborough reefs are also located in the South China Sea. The Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia and China are involved in the dispute over the ownership of these territories.

The PRC substantiates its rights to the region with a post-war 1947 map, also known as the Nine-Dotted Line. In July 2016, an international tribunal, created through the mediation of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, ruled on the claim of the Philippines that China’s claims to territory in the South China Sea were unfounded. Beijing did not recognize the jurisdiction of the Hague Court.