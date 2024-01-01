Philippines urges its mariners to ‘avoid’ Red Sea amid Houthi attacks

MANILA (AFP): The Philippines on Friday urged its mariners to “avoid” the Red Sea as Yemen-based Houthis kept up their deadly missile and drone attacks on merchant shipping in the vital waterway.

“Philippine nationals should avoid the area altogether unless absolutely necessary for their livelihood,” the foreign ministry said, citing the “conflict escalation in the Red Sea that poses a clear and present danger to all Filipino seafarers working in the area.”

The foreign ministry said Filipino seafarers should “exercise prudent choice” and their “right-to-refuse sailing” due to the risks.

The warning came a day after 23 Filipino and two Russian crew members were rescued from a Greek-flagged oil tanker that was hit by several projectiles off the Houthi-held Yemeni port of Hodeida on Wednesday.

The attack on the Sounion caused a fire and cut engine power.

It was claimed by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis, who have waged a campaign against international shipping that they say is in support of Gaza during the Israel-Hamas war.

The Philippines is a major supplier of mariners to the global shipping industry.

Manila said Thursday the Sounion was the ninth ship with Filipino crew members that has been attacked by the Houthis.

One Filipino remains missing from a Red Sea attack on the MV Tutor in June, while 17 Filipino crew of the Galaxy Leader have remained in Houthi captivity since the ship was seized last November.