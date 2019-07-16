Photos of how Cricketers will look when they get old goes viral
/ July 16, 2019
The social media is once again flooding with hilarious and entertaining posts as the pictures of how the cricketers will look when they get old are being shared widely on the internet.
The FaceApp viral challenge has taken Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by storm with age transformations. It shows how would you look 50 to 60 years later from now.
The fans have shared pictures of older version of their favourite cricketers with the new filter in which photos of Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Yuzvendra Chahal, Chris Gayle and many other cricketers is grabbing internet’s attention.