Physical remand of Rana Sanaullah’s son-in-law extended in murder case

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD: Ahmed Shehryar, son-in-law of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanauallah, arrested in the murder case has been handed over to police for another seven days physical remand.

According to the details, son-in-law of Rana Sanaullah was appeared before the Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal in the Asif Butt murder case. The court extended the physical remand of Rana Shehryar for seven more days on the police s request.

On August 9, Ahmed Shehryar, son-in-law of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanauallah, has been arrested in the murder case of two people, according to police sources.

Faisalabad police sources said that Ahmed Shehryar had been taken into custody from court premises when he reached to meet the PML-N leader. He has been detained in alleged murder of Muzammil, the accused involved in the murder of his two brothers Asif Butt and Imran Butt.

According to the sources, both of his brothers were murdered two years ago in Masoodabad area of Faisalabad. The murder cases were registered at the police station in Samanabad.