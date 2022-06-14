Physics, Chemistry papers out before time in Sindh

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The cheating mafia of Sindh education system did not pay heed to the checks and balances in the examination centres and this time Physics paper of grade-12th was out before time in Larkana on Tuesday.

Moreover, intermediate chemistry paper was also out in Tangwani, tehsil of Kashmore district in Sindh under the nose of BISE Larkana Board.

The physics paper was out in the market just 20 minutes before the start of examination.

The invigilators have become the facilitators and students are freely using the latest means of cheating including instant messages application WhatsApp to solve their papers.

The meritocracy has been severely damaged in Sindh intermediate and matriculation exams. As if, nobody in the education system bothered about the reputation of the provincial education checks and balances.

Despite Section 144, a large number of people are present outside the examination centres in Larkana.

The copy mafia has been supplying the solved answers key to candidates in the halls via WhatsApp groups.