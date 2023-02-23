PIA announces fares, flight operation for Haj 2023

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced schedule of flight operation and private haj fares for haj 2023, on Saturday.

For the pilgrims departing for Haj on the private scheme will have to pay 870-1180 dollars.

All the fares will have to be paid in Pakistani currency equal to US dollars fixed as fares.

The Haj operation will start on May 21, 2023 and will end on August 02. Haj visa ticket will be for 60 days, however, for Khadimul Hujjaj the visa ticket will be for 90 days, said PIA administration.

The PIA has fixed the haj operation fares keeping in view north and south regions. For Hajj, the flight operation from Pakistan to Jeddah and Madinah will continue from May 21 to August 2.

The pilgrims travelling through executive and economy class will be allowed to take 46 kg baggage with 7 kg hand carry.

Meanwhile, Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Saturday in a meeting with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar discussed the hajj policy, sponsorship scheme, payment of foreign currency in Saudi Arabia and Fata reforms.

Sources said that Minister Ishaq Dar expressed his willingness to arrange foreign currency for hujjaj.

Dar said that due to former government’s deal with IMF, his hands were tied. He said the government will do whatever is necessary and within its reach to facilitate hujjaj. He assured the religious ministry of every help the govt could extend in this regard.

Dar said that hajj sponsorship scheme was introduced for overseas Pakistanis and their relatives only.

The overseas Pakistanis who will send foreign currency in the specified account would be able to get benefit from this scheme. People holding Pakistani passports would only be eligible for this scheme.

He maintained that quota under the sponsorship hajj scheme will be 50 percent.

The rest of the 50 percent quota will be allocated to pilgrims intending to perform hajj under the regular hajj scheme or private hajj scheme.

Under the regular hajj scheme, Pakistanis will submit applications in the designated brank branches.

As per the present rate of the dollar, hajj expenses will range between Rs1.1-1.2 million.

After approval by the federal cabinet next week, the religious affairs minister will formally announce accepting of hajj application.

Banks will likely start receiving applications from March 13.